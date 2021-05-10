State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,567 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Guidewire Software worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 20,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 40,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,116 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $331,635.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,101.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $537,529.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,867.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,312 shares of company stock worth $2,008,962 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GWRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.11.

GWRE opened at $98.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.08 and a beta of 1.36. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.68 and its 200-day moving average is $114.38.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

