State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments cut its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 107,616 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in State Street were worth $13,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 436.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,976.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:STT opened at $87.23 on Monday. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $51.21 and a 12-month high of $87.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.27. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. State Street’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $28.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $112.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 128.97%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

