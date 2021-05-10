StaysBASE (SBS) Price Tops $0.0860

StaysBASE (CURRENCY:SBS) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 10th. One StaysBASE coin can now be bought for $0.0860 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, StaysBASE has traded 35.5% lower against the US dollar. StaysBASE has a market cap of $334,320.08 and $12,867.00 worth of StaysBASE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

StaysBASE Profile

StaysBASE’s total supply is 5,539,563 coins and its circulating supply is 3,888,275 coins. StaysBASE’s official Twitter account is @StaysBASE

According to CryptoCompare, “StaysBASE is based on the concept of Base Protocol. While Base Protocol (BASE) is essentially a token whose price is pegged to the total Market Cap of Cryptocurrencies; StaysBASE takes the concept further by bringing The World Stock Market and Gold Market into the picture. StaysBASE is pegged on the average of the Cryptocurrency Market Cap, The World Stock Market Cap and the Gold Market Cap. “

StaysBASE Coin Trading

