Stelco (TSE:STLC) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$34.00 to C$46.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Stelco traded as high as C$39.01 and last traded at C$38.06, with a volume of 58881 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$37.37.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on STLC. CSFB raised shares of Stelco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$14.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$37.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Stelco to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Stelco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.06.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.02. The company has a market cap of C$3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Stelco’s payout ratio is currently -111.11%.

About Stelco (TSE:STLC)

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

