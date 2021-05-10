STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Trading Down 6.5%

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP)’s share price dropped 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.44. Approximately 22,546 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 61,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.54.

STEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.75 target price on shares of STEP Energy Services in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.71, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of C$97.51 million and a P/E ratio of -0.81.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

