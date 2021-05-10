Step Finance Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6.48 Million (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $2.40 or 0.00004122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Step Finance has traded down 65.5% against the dollar. Step Finance has a market cap of $9.58 million and $6.48 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Step Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00069029 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 160.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.84 or 0.00247455 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $690.57 or 0.01188032 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003648 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00029995 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.26 or 0.00753970 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,884.74 or 0.99582287 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.