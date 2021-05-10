Stephens Upgrades Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) to Overweight

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.50 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $35.00. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

DCOM traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,422. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $35.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 17.14%. Equities analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. purchased 13,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.02 per share, for a total transaction of $354,799.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $280,116.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 68,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,252 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,679 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

