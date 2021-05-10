stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Up 19.2% This Week

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $1.33 billion and approximately $246,681.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for about $3,971.69 or 0.07119376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded up 19.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $335.89 or 0.00602086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00065754 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 136.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.78 or 0.00246970 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $684.00 or 0.01226096 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003700 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00030078 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.94 or 0.00738410 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 335,553 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

