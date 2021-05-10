stETH (STETH) Price Up 27.7% Over Last Week

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 10th. One stETH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get stETH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $425.28 or 0.00762620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00065517 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 116.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.38 or 0.00244566 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $679.19 or 0.01217925 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003674 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00030745 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $408.27 or 0.00732118 BTC.

About stETH

stETH launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official website is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.