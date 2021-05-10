Steven A. Shallcross Acquires 50,000 Shares of Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Stock

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) CEO Steven A. Shallcross purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $24,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SYN stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.48. 2,803,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,422,691. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $63.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.29.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.11).

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Synthetic Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 125,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 65,370 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,237,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 377,997 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 6,046.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,348,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

About Synthetic Biologics

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal (GI) diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in GI tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.

