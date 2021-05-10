Steven A. Shallcross Acquires 50,000 Shares of Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Stock

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) CEO Steven A. Shallcross purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $24,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of SYN stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.48. 2,803,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,422,691. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $63.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.29.
Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.11).
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 125,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 65,370 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,237,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 377,997 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 6,046.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,348,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.48% of the company’s stock.
About Synthetic Biologics
Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal (GI) diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in GI tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.
Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for Synthetic Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthetic Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.