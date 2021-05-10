Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for May, 10th (AACQ, AGL, ALKT, APP, BEAM, BYRND, CHWY, CLNN, CMCO, CRNX)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, May 10th:

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ). They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Get Artius Acquisition Inc alerts:

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL). They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

William Blair began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Truist started coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP). The firm issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP). They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP). They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP). They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM). They issued a sector perform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRND). The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.50 target price on the stock.

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY). They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA). They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK). The firm issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT). Royal Bank of Canada issued a sector perform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF). They issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII). The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG). Northland Securities issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA). They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a hold rating on the stock.

Truist initiated coverage on shares of Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY). They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE). They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF). Stephens issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR). Craig Hallum issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Stephens started coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB). They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

William Blair began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR). They issued a market outperform rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA). They issued an outperform rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ouster (NYSE:OUST). They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX). Northland Securities issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI). Alliance Global Partners issued a buy rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX). They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC assumed coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM). The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Aegis assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC). Aegis issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO). Royal Bank of Canada issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN). They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP). They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP). They issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Cowen Inc initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP). They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP). The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT). They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC initiated coverage on shares of VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT). They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Artius Acquisition Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artius Acquisition Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.