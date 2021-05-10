Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May, 10th (AA, ABBV, ACHC, ADCT, ADM, ADP, AES, AGCO, AIG, AIMC)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, May 10th:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $127.00 to $129.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC)

had its target price raised by Raymond James from $65.00 to $70.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $56.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $53.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $67.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $190.00 to $212.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The AES (NYSE:AES) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $31.50 to $30.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $164.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $53.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $53.00 to $56.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $155.00 to $165.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) had its target price trimmed by Roth Capital from $25.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $80.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price increased by Argus from $125.00 to $155.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $39.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $146.00 to $148.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $152.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $206.00 to $213.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $275.00 to $265.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $86.00 to $95.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $244.00 to $261.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $320.00 to $380.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $241.00 to $249.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $205.00 to $245.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $287.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $78.00 to $85.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) had its target price lowered by Macquarie from $80.00 to $60.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $85.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $162.00 to $165.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $105.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink LLC from $8.00 to $7.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $13.50 to $16.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $78.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $158.00 to $167.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $4.50 to $5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $118.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink LLC from $18.00 to $10.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $215.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $48.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $6.00 to $7.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $53.00 to $60.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $71.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $375.00 to $357.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $15.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its price target increased by Argus from $100.00 to $120.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $155.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $377.00 to $399.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $16.00 to $25.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $222.00 to $245.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target increased by Alembic Global Advisors from $155.00 to $200.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $60.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

(CFP) (NYSEMKT:CFP) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $36.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $111.00 to $134.00. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $96.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $124.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $120.00 to $100.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$14.50. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $725.00 to $770.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $763.00 to $816.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $700.00 to $750.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $724.00 to $780.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $730.00 to $750.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $47.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $315.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $264.00 to $290.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $270.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $84.00 to $85.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $189.00 to $177.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $195.00 to $186.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $205.00 to $185.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $183.00 to $170.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $205.00 to $195.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $16.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $390.00 to $395.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $58.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $58.00 to $60.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $54.00 to $57.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $75.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) had its target price increased by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $100.00 to $120.00. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $113.00 to $121.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $15.25 to $18.50. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $19.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $76.00 to $77.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $20.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $104.00 to $113.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $81.00 to $73.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $76.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $160.00 to $167.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $67.00 to $63.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $40.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $348.00 to $367.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $323.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $337.00 to $320.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $126.00 to $135.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $100.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $507.00 to $517.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $467.00 to $510.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $450.00 to $521.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $22.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $10.50 to $12.50. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $58.00 to $50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $30.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $130.00 to $165.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $95.00 to $100.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $105.00 to $120.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $167.00 to $173.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $310.00 to $321.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $245.00 to $280.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $107.00 to $136.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $35.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $210.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $150.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $170.00 to $195.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $55.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $71.00 to $72.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $260.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $11.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc from $70.00 to $58.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $8.00 to $12.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $14.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its price target lowered by Roth Capital from $43.00 to $40.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $35.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $35.00 to $42.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$89.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $143.00 to $166.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) had its target price boosted by Barrington Research from $23.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $452.00 to $500.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $400.00 to $460.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $460.00 to $520.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $427.00 to $462.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $354.00 to $369.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $420.00 to $500.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $409.00 to $458.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $288.00 to $375.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) had its target price raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $193.00 to $229.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $8.00 to $11.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $24.50 to $29.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $120.00 to $122.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $125.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $40.00 to $44.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $276.00 to $277.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $5.25 to $6.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $217.00 to $242.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $225.00 to $255.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $47.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $40.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $23.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $127.00 to $105.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $189.00 to $207.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $217.00 to $227.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $242.00 to $261.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $225.00 to $235.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $120.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $80.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $64.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $57.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $45.00 to $55.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $95.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $89.00 to $147.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) had its target price raised by Compass Point from $40.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink LLC from $22.00 to $15.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $42.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $50.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $23.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $184.00 to $187.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $198.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $300.00 to $310.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $235.00 to $250.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $226.00 to $238.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $53.00 to $55.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $195.00 to $239.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $250.00 to $260.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $192.00 to $222.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.50 to $24.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $20.00 to $30.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $115.00 to $120.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $38.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $235.00 to $240.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $225.00 to $250.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $111.00 to $102.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $255.00 to $251.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $96.00 to $102.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $33.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $14.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $16.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink LLC from $21.00 to $20.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $2.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target boosted by Argus from $275.00 to $310.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $98.00 to $103.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $35.00 to $38.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) had its price target lowered by Chardan Capital from $13.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $17.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $120.00 to $105.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $46.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $55.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $45.00 to $46.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $32.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $149.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $84.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $20.50 to $21.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $39.00 to $49.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $95.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $230.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $42.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $80.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $330.00 to $340.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.75 to C$4.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $81.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Post (NYSE:POST) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $15.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $106.00 to $110.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price raised by Stephens from $70.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $65.00 to $68.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $70.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $71.00 to $75.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $77.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $23.00 to $24.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $104.00 to $97.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $34.00 to $35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $240.00 to $260.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $28.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $49.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $120.00 to $135.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $36.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $309.00 to $346.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $315.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target raised by Northland Securities from $210.00 to $220.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price reduced by Roth Capital from $380.00 to $310.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $371.00 to $368.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $324.00 to $322.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $107.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price raised by Argus from $263.00 to $325.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $278.00 to $300.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $39.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $42.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $510.00 to $570.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $147.00 to $151.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $39.00 to $42.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $108.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $115.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its target price boosted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $100.00 to $113.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $28.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $237.00 to $269.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $157.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $98.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $77.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $13.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $18.00 to $19.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $480.00 to $520.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $51.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $49.00 to $57.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $18.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $15.50 to $16.50. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $34.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $91.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $43.00 to $49.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $30.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $31.00 to $37.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $158.00 to $194.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $102.00 to $116.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $70.00 to $75.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target increased by Argus from $280.00 to $360.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $250.00 to $275.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $36.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $34.00 to $37.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $14.75 to $15.25. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from $19.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC to $75.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $295.00 to $320.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $328.00 to $338.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $90.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $6.75 to $7.25. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $99.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $221.00 to $265.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $147.00 to $151.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $42.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $66.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $100.00 to $115.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $87.00 to $100.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $185.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

