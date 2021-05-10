Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 10th (APDN, APP, APR, ARGX, ARKAY, ARNC, ASM, ATRS, CI, CPE)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, May 10th:

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides proprietary DNA-embedded biotechnology security solutions, using non-human DNA, that verify authenticity and protect corporate and government agencies from counterfeiting, fraud, piracy, product diversion, identity theft and unauthorized intrusion. They develop, market, and sub-license DNA security systems, supply-chain management systems and anti-counterfeit solutions. Applied DNA Sciences has an exclusive licensing and partnership agreement covering North America and Europe with Biowell Technology, Inc. of Taiwan. “

Truist Financial Co. began coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP). The firm issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

Apria (NYSE:APR)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apria Inc. provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services principally in the United States. It offers home respiratory therapy, obstructive sleep apnea treatment and negative pressure wound therapy. Apria Inc. is based in INDIANAPOLIS. “

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $147.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Arkema SA is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vinyl products, industrial chemicals, and performance products. Vinyl products include chlorine or caustic soda, pipes and profiles, PVC, and vinyl compounds. Industrial chemicals include emulsion systems, fluorochemicals, hydrogen peroxide, PMMA and methacrylics, specialty acrylic polymers and thiochemicals. Performance products include functional additives, specialty chemicals and technical polymers. The Company’s products can be used for various purposes including air conditioning or refrigeration; chemical processing, coating, construction; packaging; automotive & transportation. Its products, also find their application in adhesives and sealants, agriculture & agrochemicals, consumer goods, electronics, foams, solvents and aerosols market, health, hygiene & beauty, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, rubber market, sports & leisure, etc. Arkema SA is headquartered in France. “

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Arconic Corporation is a provider of aluminum sheet, plate and extrusions, as well as architectural products to transportation, aerospace, industrial, packaging and building and construction markets. Arconic Corporation is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is engaged in exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver along with gold, copper and lead. Its properties are mainly located in British Columbia, the Yukon Territory, Mexico and Canada. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Antares Pharma, Inc. develops, commercializes and markets novel delivery solutions, including needle-free and mini-needle injector systems, gel technologies and transdermal products, which improve both the efficiency of drug therapies and the quality of life for patients. The Company currently distributes its needle-free injector systems for the delivery of insulin and growth hormone in over 20 countries and an estradiol transdermal patch for hormone replacement therapy. “

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target boosted by Truist from $300.00 to $320.00.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price target increased by Truist from $38.00 to $43.00.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target increased by Truist from $85.00 to $100.00.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $89.00 to $83.00.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its target price raised by Truist from $130.00 to $144.00.

Truist Financial Co. initiated coverage on shares of Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT). They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an underperform rating.

Post (NYSE:POST) had its price target increased by Truist from $110.00 to $125.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price lowered by Truist from $275.00 to $206.00.

