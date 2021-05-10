StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) versus Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Head to Head Review

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) and Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares StoneCo and Verisk Analytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo 26.05% 9.87% 3.69% Verisk Analytics 19.12% 36.42% 11.46%

StoneCo has a beta of 2.4, meaning that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verisk Analytics has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.5% of StoneCo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for StoneCo and Verisk Analytics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo 0 5 7 0 2.58 Verisk Analytics 0 3 6 0 2.67

StoneCo currently has a consensus target price of $66.20, suggesting a potential upside of 8.61%. Verisk Analytics has a consensus target price of $203.25, suggesting a potential upside of 12.25%. Given Verisk Analytics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Verisk Analytics is more favorable than StoneCo.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares StoneCo and Verisk Analytics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo $626.01 million 30.06 $203.54 million $0.70 87.07 Verisk Analytics $2.61 billion 11.28 $449.90 million $4.38 41.34

Verisk Analytics has higher revenue and earnings than StoneCo. Verisk Analytics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StoneCo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Verisk Analytics beats StoneCo on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team. As of December 31, 2019, the company served approximately 495,100 clients primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 116 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc. is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The Energy & Specialized Markets segment provides data analytics services. It also provides research and consulting services focusing on exploration strategies and screening, asset development and acquisition, commodity markets and corporate analysis. The Financial Services segment maintains bank account consortia to provide competitive benchmarking, decisioning algorithms, business intelligence, and customized analytic services to financial institutions, payment networks and processors, alternative lenders, regulators and merchants. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

