StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target Increased to C$5.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SVI. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

SVI stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching C$4.55. 162,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,564. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 616.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.02. StorageVault Canada has a 1 year low of C$2.91 and a 1 year high of C$4.74.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$42.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that StorageVault Canada will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other StorageVault Canada news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 28,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,758.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$116,758.89.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

