StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$5.25 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$4.50. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close.

SVI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday.

CVE:SVI traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$4.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 616.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.99. StorageVault Canada has a twelve month low of C$2.91 and a twelve month high of C$4.74.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$42.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that StorageVault Canada will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other StorageVault Canada news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 28,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.04 per share, with a total value of C$116,758.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,900 shares in the company, valued at C$116,758.89.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

