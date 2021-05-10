StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) PT Raised to $5.00 at TD Securities

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from $4.75 to $5.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of StorageVault Canada in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of StorageVault Canada stock remained flat at $$3.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.08. StorageVault Canada has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $3.60.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

