Storj Price Tops $1.90 on Major Exchanges (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 10th. During the last seven days, Storj has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Storj coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.90 or 0.00003398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Storj has a total market capitalization of $545.32 million and $114.69 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00085671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00019180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00065894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.80 or 0.00106986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $445.55 or 0.00797120 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00053424 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,064.39 or 0.09060501 BTC.

About Storj

Storj is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 287,149,025 coins. The official website for Storj is storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Buying and Selling Storj

