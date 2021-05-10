Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.200-5.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

STRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lowered their price objective on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.67.

Shares of STRA stock opened at $77.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.09. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $73.81 and a 52 week high of $187.98.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $1,093,449.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,254.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.64 per share, for a total transaction of $310,560.00. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

