Strategic Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,555 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 3.0% of Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after buying an additional 699,438 shares in the last quarter. Marino Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,322,000 after buying an additional 212,715 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,429,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $172.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.04 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

