Strategic Wealth Management Inc. Buys 3,350 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 95.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,536,806.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total value of $1,242,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $4,241,429. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.92.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $270.68 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $183.67 and a one year high of $275.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.97 and its 200 day moving average is $253.65. The stock has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

