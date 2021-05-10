Strategic Wealth Management Inc. Buys 3,350 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 95.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total value of $1,242,046.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,048.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total value of $1,662,336.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,173.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $4,241,429. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $270.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.67 and a 52-week high of $275.43. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.97 and its 200 day moving average is $253.65.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.92.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.