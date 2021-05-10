Strategic Wealth Management Inc. Buys 7,329 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises about 9.4% of Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $15,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

FTSM stock opened at $59.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.02. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.62 and a 1-year high of $60.20.

