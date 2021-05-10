Strategic Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.45 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $127.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.98. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $97.15 and a 52-week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

