Strid Group LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Strid Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,578 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 0.4% of Strid Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Apple by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $130.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.05 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.31 and its 200 day moving average is $126.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.