StrongHands Trading 14.3% Lower Over Last Week (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $1,469.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000043 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000046 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,506,745,986 coins and its circulating supply is 17,093,551,632 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

