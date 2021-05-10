Strs Ohio Acquires New Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23,700.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2,941.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSGE opened at $90.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.74 and its 200-day moving average is $92.11. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12 month low of $63.55 and a 12 month high of $121.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.38) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.36) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.63.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

