Strs Ohio Has $1.03 Million Stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,269,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,820,000 after purchasing an additional 58,329 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 140,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 83,648 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $51.61 on Monday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.17.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas F. Cowhey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $1,307,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,505,996.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Baldock sold 49,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,450.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,825,580.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGRY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surgery Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

