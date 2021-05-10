Strs Ohio Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,205 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth about $95,234,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 621,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,014,000 after acquiring an additional 250,006 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,233,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,851,000 after acquiring an additional 205,406 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,068,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,469,000 after acquiring an additional 166,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,706,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $1,567,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $301,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,150 shares of company stock valued at $19,275,259 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $105.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.75 and a twelve month high of $106.42. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.20.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

