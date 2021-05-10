Strs Ohio Sells 29,382 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 66.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,382 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,346.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,655 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.43 per share, with a total value of $750,431.65. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $76.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $63.11 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.86.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CERN. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.79.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.