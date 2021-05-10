Strs Ohio Sells 7,400 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 15.4% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 251,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,262,000 after acquiring an additional 33,460 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the first quarter worth $350,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1.5% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 38,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWX. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $70.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.37. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $78.38.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $885.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.60 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

