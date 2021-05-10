Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 528,630 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,886,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528,630 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.52% of The Kroger worth $139,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger in the first quarter worth $25,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in The Kroger by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $453,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,241. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

Shares of KR stock opened at $37.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.82. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

