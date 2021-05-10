Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,028,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,525 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.35% of Centene worth $129,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Centene by 5.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Centene by 102.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 10,922 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 25.2% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 24,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Centene by 5.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 137,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 676.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 16,768 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNC opened at $70.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $72.31. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CNC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Centene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,150 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

