Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $122.87 Million Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,348,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,560 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Monster Beverage worth $122,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Monster Beverage by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 304,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after buying an additional 228,420 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 286,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,473,000 after purchasing an additional 52,086 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.10.

MNST opened at $91.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.13. The company has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $63.38 and a 1 year high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

