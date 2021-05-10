Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $124.08 Million Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,471 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.72% of Insulet worth $124,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Insulet by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 12,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Insulet by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Insulet by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Insulet by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,939 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,507,000 after acquiring an additional 13,190 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $234.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 532.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.54. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $164.40 and a twelve month high of $306.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PODD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.93.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

