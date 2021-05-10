Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $137.61 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,244,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,017 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.37% of General Mills worth $137,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $2,227,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $2,663,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $63.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.05 and a 200-day moving average of $59.18. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $731,206.96. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

