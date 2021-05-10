Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $144.20 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,255,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 65,374 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.42% of The Allstate worth $144,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in The Allstate by 584.9% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,428,000 after buying an additional 40,345 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in The Allstate by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 137,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,739,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $132.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $84.97 and a one year high of $132.88.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

