Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,169,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 754,367 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.38% of VEREIT worth $122,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in VEREIT by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,684,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,427 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the 4th quarter worth $89,303,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,187,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,864,000 after acquiring an additional 733,869 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 6,347.9% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 428,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,185,000 after acquiring an additional 421,626 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 302,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,683,000 after acquiring an additional 18,064 shares during the period.

NYSE:VER opened at $47.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.56. VEREIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $49.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.06.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.31%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VER. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of VEREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.96.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

