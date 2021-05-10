Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 17,379 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,379 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Cummins worth $146,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $266.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.28 and a 200-day moving average of $242.35. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.32 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.75.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

