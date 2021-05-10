Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 20,314 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,519,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,314 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.66% of Edison International worth $147,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,004,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,496 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,038,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $504,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,720 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,208,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,855,000 after acquiring an additional 50,785 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $285,054,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,876,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,540,000 after purchasing an additional 690,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EIX. TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Edison International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $58.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Edison International has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $66.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.00.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.38%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.