Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 341,754 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,711,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 341,754 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.34% of Schlumberger worth $128,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SLB opened at $31.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.96. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

SLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.24.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

