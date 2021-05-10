Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 52,356 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,817,529 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 52,356 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.34% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $141,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 314.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,140,098 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $339,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,127 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.9% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,593,980 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $124,522,000 after purchasing an additional 650,260 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,238,895 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $183,480,000 after purchasing an additional 527,641 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 51.6% during the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,427,739 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $111,535,000 after acquiring an additional 485,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTSH. Societe Generale downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.52.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $74.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.81. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $47.39 and a one year high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

