Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 82,161 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,714,377 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 82,161 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $128,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $358,714,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,473,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,396,736,000 after buying an additional 4,657,988 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $953,095,000 after buying an additional 4,335,468 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,639,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $791,075,000 after buying an additional 2,112,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,140,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,285,000 after buying an additional 1,977,702 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $51.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.86. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $31.24 and a one year high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

