Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 84,943 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,075,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,943 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Corteva worth $143,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Corteva by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $3,750,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 20,130 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 4,444.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $48.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

