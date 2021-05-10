Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes $130.05 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,583,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,050,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.31% of Palantir Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,550,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $247,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,236,249 shares in the company, valued at $50,293,240.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $12,861,988.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,068,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,365,370.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,509,099 shares of company stock worth $125,875,655 over the last three months.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $19.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.01. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $322.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

