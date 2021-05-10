Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 478,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 462,487 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.45% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,872,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,050,000 after acquiring an additional 227,485 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,989,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,939,000 after buying an additional 325,072 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,714,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,447,000 after buying an additional 957,320 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,626,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,653,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,074,000 after buying an additional 558,724 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

INN opened at $10.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.41.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

