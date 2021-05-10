Sumokoin (SUMO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $854,496.00

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. During the last week, Sumokoin has traded 94.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sumokoin has a market cap of $4.77 million and $854,496.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $434.07 or 0.00782907 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000398 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

SUMO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

