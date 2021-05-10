Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Down 9.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s share price dropped 9.9% on Monday after Truist Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $81.00. The stock traded as low as $41.12 and last traded at $41.12. Approximately 117,402 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,061,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.64.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RUN. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Capital One Financial raised Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.41.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $1,037,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $160,719.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,410.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,369 shares of company stock valued at $20,633,730 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Sunrun by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sunrun by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after buying an additional 98,813 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,767,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,051.26 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.