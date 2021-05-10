SuperCoin Trading 0.9% Lower This Week (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. SuperCoin has a market cap of $184,864.31 and approximately $71.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SuperCoin has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One SuperCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SuperCoin alerts:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperCoin Coin Profile

SuperCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,187,691 coins. The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here . SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.