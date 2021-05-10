Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.22

Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.22 and last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 789 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SEPGY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Superdry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superdry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $510.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.30.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

